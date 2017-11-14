Armed Thai suspect carrying drugs arrested in Langkawi

By Nnkhiaokam -
1
178

Armed Thai suspect carrying drugs arrested in Langkawi

Police arrested a Thai man at a petrol station here early Tuesday and seized an assortment of drugs as well as a gun and five rounds of ammunition.

The 35-year-old man was refuelling his car at the station when several policemen from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department apprehended him at 12.01am, said Langkawi District Police chief ACP Dr Che Ghazali Che Awang.

He said the policemen seized 212g of heroin, 87g of syabu and 51g of ketamine as well as a Browning pistol and the ammunition.

“The man turned aggressive and tried to run away but he was overpowered by the policemen. The firearm was found in a clutch bag,” he said at a press conference here.  Source: Asia Nation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Ken Anderson

    Well in Malaysia, just carrying more than 15g of heroin is sufficient to attract the death penalty, so it looks like this brain dead scum of a Thai man will soon be having his life of crime cut short.

    Since they went all soft on drug offenders in wasteland, it is normal behaviour here for a man to be walking around with such a cache in his possession.
    Let’s hope soon the family of this criminal can move forward more successfully, now freed from this burden.