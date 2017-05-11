Argument turns into bloody mess for drugged up couple

At around 11:30 on the morning of April 11th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to a small village on the outskirts of Pattaya, where a bloody mess was waiting for them.

Police had received reports of an argument between a married couple by worried locals, after things turned violent.

Arriving at the scene, police found both parties, the husband, aged 47, and the wife, aged 19, both with nasty injuries, although nothing life threatening.

The younger wife, known as Benz, was waiting outside the room with injuries to her head, arm and leg. Her husband had locked himself in the rented room and refused to come out or even open the door for up to an hour.

Eventually he gave in to police requests and both were treated for their injuries before being questioned by police.

According to the couple, the argument started when Miss benz was chatting on her phone using the Line app, and her husband had caught her smiling. He asked to see the phone, at which point Benz became all defensive, and refused to show him.

He decided to take matters into his own hand and smash a porcelain money box over his wife’s head, smashing it to pieces. Benz then reacted by grabbing a nearby knife and slashing her husband with it before running out of the room and calling for help.

Police then decided to take a further inspection of the room, which is when they came across a small stash of ICE, the Thai name for meth amphetamine.

The couple were taken down to the police station but no charges have been reported as of yet.