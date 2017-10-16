Apologize from Bangkok Governor for City Flooding

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang apologized to city residents after at least 55 major roads were underwater due to flooding on Saturday.

Following hours of downpours in the early morning, Bangkokians woke up to flooding on Saturday, with the water level reaching as high as tide level in some areas. Some of the major’s road submerged in the waters were Sukhumvit, Din Daeng, Vibhavadi Rangsit, Lat Phrao, Chatuchak, Ekamai, Rama IV, Narathiwat Srinakarindra, Phet Kasem, Rama IX, Ratchada, Silom, Sathorn, Phayathai and Rama I, according to Khaosod English.

“You don’t have to blame anyone — just blame me. Blame the Bangkok governor for the slow drainage. I’d like to apologize to the public for having to suffer from the flooding. Due to a large amount of rain, together with the high level of water in the canals, this increased the time for us to drain out the waters,” he told reporters. Aswin said those city workers had been draining the water across the capital since the early hours. The flood areas is covering to Siam Square, a major commercial area in Bangkok and

Wat Pho, one of the most popular tourist attractions in Bangkok. Source: Coconuts Bangkok