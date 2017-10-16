Apologize from Bangkok Governor for City Flooding

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang apologized to city residents after at least 55 major roads were underwater due to flooding on Saturday.

Following hours of downpours in the early morning, Bangkokians woke up to flooding on Saturday, with the water level reaching as high as tide level in some areas. Some of the major’s road submerged in the waters were Sukhumvit, Din Daeng, Vibhavadi Rangsit, Lat Phrao, Chatuchak, Ekamai, Rama IV, Narathiwat Srinakarindra, Phet Kasem, Rama IX, Ratchada, Silom, Sathorn, Phayathai and Rama I, according to Khaosod English.

“You don’t have to blame anyone — just blame me. Blame the Bangkok governor for the slow drainage. I’d like to apologize to the public for having to suffer from the flooding. Due to a large amount of rain, together with the high level of water in the canals, this increased the time for us to drain out the waters,” he told reporters. Aswin said those city workers had been draining the water across the capital since the early hours. The flood areas is covering to Siam Square, a major commercial area in Bangkok and
Wat Pho, one of the most popular tourist attractions in Bangkok.  Source: Coconuts Bangkok

  • Tony Akhurst

    Its no good appollogising you need a better and bigger drainage system.

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    Now comes the mention of compensation

    • Tony Akhurst

      Your having a laugh. 555.

  • amazingthailand

    Apology doesnt cost any satang. By heavy rains its always the same story over and over again. Year after year month after month day after day. Concretely nothing has or will be done about this as long as the needed funds are deviated towards the pockets of the local official gangsters. And if they do some repair to blind the naive natives it will be so cheaply and badly performed that the situation will be worse than before in wasteland

  • Homebrew

    I just read the translation:
    Dear Bangkok residents,
    I am sorry for the flooding.
    We have made a measurement conversion error, and our anticipated flood depths were overestimated in meters instead of millimetres.
    Unfortunately as a the direct result of our flood forecast models, we have spent billions on a fleet of deep water rescue submarines, instead of improving our flood control drainage system.
    The good news, is that we believe this problem will be rectified by new people in charge after next year’s election.