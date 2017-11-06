Another Thai drugs party bust
It’s almost becoming a weekly headline, but Bangkok police have busted over 50 youngsters enjoying another drug fueled party.
Police rounded up 55 youngsters, from a birthday party in which participants were accused of using narcotics, at a resort called “19 Villa” in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district early on Sunday morning.
Police said the venue had no proper licence to run the business, so they filed charges against the manager, Uthai Limchey, 39.
At 3am on Sunday, Children and Women Protection Sub-Division acting superintendent Pol Colonel Theerachai Chamnanmor and Chokchai precinct superintendent Supol Khamchu led 20 officers to raid the drug party at a rented space in Soi Paholyothin 19, following a tip-off.
Police searched the 200-square-metre suite number 103 in which 23 males and 32 females were having a party and found 50 ecstasy pills on the living-room floor, while 11 partygoers (eight men and three women) were found to be carrying additional ecstasy pills.
Police also found two birthday cakes– one of which featured fondant shaped into a ketamine bottle, crystal meth, yaba pills and drug-taking tools as well as banknotes and gold bars. Police took all 55 youngsters and Uthai to the precinct and submitted the youngsters to urine tests for substance abuse. They said they would file drug charges against those with positive results.
Birthday girl Pannipa Wannarat, 25, who has a balloon-decoration shop and also works as an entertainment venue promoter, said she rented the room for Bt8,000 for her own birthday party, to be held from noon on Saturday to midnight on Sunday.
She said she had no idea who brought the drugs into the party.
Uthai said he had informed the group that rented the room there should be no more than 15 party guests and that drug abuse was prohibited. He said they broke those rules without his knowledge or consent.
