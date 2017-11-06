Another Thai drugs party bust

It’s almost becoming a weekly headline, but Bangkok police have busted over 50 youngsters enjoying another drug fueled party.

Police rounded up 55 youngsters, from a birthday party in which participants were accused of using narcotics, at a resort called “19 Villa” in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district early on Sunday morning.

Police said the venue had no proper licence to run the business, so they filed charges against the manager, Uthai Limchey, 39.