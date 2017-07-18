Yet another foreigner found hanged in what police say is suicide

At around 8:30pm on July 17th, Pattaya police and emergency services received reports of a dead body found hanged at his condo in Pattaya.

The incident took place at Yunica Pattaya Condominium.

Police were quick to arrive and found the body of American Mr. Anthony Matthew Klang, aged 54, still hanging from a piece of rope tied over the wardrobe.

The police and medical team realised he hadn’t been dead too long and quickly cut the victim down and initiated emergency CPR treatment. A few gasps of air were heard, but sadly it was too late and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police received the initial call from the victim’s girlfriend, who had returned home from work to find the body of her boyfriend hanging.

She went on to tell police that he had been having problems with his business back at home, and was a little short of money, but not once did it cross her mind that things were so serious that it would drive the victim to commit suicide.

No other injuries were found on the body, and the victim was taken away to a local hospital for a full postmortem. His family and friends have been notified of the tragic news.