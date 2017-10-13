Anniversary of the Late King and to offering to monks

People also stood still with their heads bowed in front of the late monarch’s portrait for 89 seconds in the hospital’s grounds around the Prince Mahidol Memorial Statue, as part of an event called “Sirakran Phra Bhubalnawamin” to mark the anniversary of the day His Majesty King Rama IX passed away at the hospital.

Part of the dried-food offerings to the monks will be sent to Border Patrol Police (BPP) Schools in tribute to the late monarch’s example of helping others.

Hospital executives and personnel also joined in decorating the hospital grounds with marigolds, whose color yellow represents Monday, the late monarch’s birthday. Source: Nation