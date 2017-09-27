American-Thai couples pisses off neighbors with many decorative Buddha heads

Thai authorities ordered an American man with a Thai wife to remove 33 Buddha heads that he put up as decoration around the fence of his Chiang Mai home, following complaints from upset locals.

Yesterday, wife Nuanchan Sonchantuek, 34, had the Buddha heads removed from the property to comply with requests from the police and headman of Pae Khwang village, in Chiang Mai. The Thai woman said that she and her husband were practicing Buddhists and didn’t mean to offend anyone.

“We love art. He [my husband] bought a lot of paintings and has a lot of Buddha images. We think it’s right, but people think it’s not. So, if people are upset, we’ll take the Buddha heads down. All we wanted was to live here peacefully,”Nuanchan told Morning News yesterday. Source: Coconuts Bangkok