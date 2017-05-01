American man found dead in Pattaya home

On the morning of Monday May 1st, a 69 year old American man was found dead in his home in the Nong Prue area of Pattaya on Monday morning, police have confirmed.

Police and emergency services arrived at the scene to find the body of Mr. Raymond Charles Britland, which was discovered in the shower by his wife, Smaporn Britland, 46 who had been out at work at a local restaurant.

She told police that everything leading up to the discovery had been normal and didn’t notice anything different in her husbands behavior.

Police have immediately ruled out any foul play and are treating the death as suicide.

The victim’s body had several deep slashes located on the inside left wrist, and police believe that the victim used a razor blade to take his own life.

Mrs Britland was left devastated and was struggling to contain her emotions throughout police questioning. She told police that they had been happily married for 18 years.

She also mentioned to reporters that her husband had been ill and was suffering from a variety of ailments. Hospital and medical bills were expensive and she believes that her husband decided to take his own life so that he wouldn’t become a financial burden on the family.

The body was taken away for a full autopsy.