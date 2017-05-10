American missionary leaves a trail of Thai women and children in his wake

A family drama doing the rounds of Thai social media points to a US religious teacher leading Thai women and his children a merry dance across the whole country.

The missionary – based last in Chiang Mai – and given the name “Peter”, was on his fifth wife and sixth child and now seems to have fled the mess he left behind and gone to America, reported Daily News

The story came to light when a woman went on Facebook to appeal for help in finding her daughter who had been taken from her house on a scheduled visit and not returned.

The story encompasses Chiang Mai, Nakorn Sawan, Sisaket, Payao and now Pattaya.

“Busada” ,31, told Daily News online that she had lived with Peter and they had had a child she called “Robert” who was now 6. She said Peter would never let pictures of the family be put on social media.

She knew that he also has two other children – Christine,6, and Emily, aged one, with a new wife called Koi, 29.

Busada split up with the missionary 2 years ago and Koi did the same six months ago but both women were awarded custody of the children in court. Neither baulked at visiting rights for Peter and yet another new wife called Kaet, 20.

Busada said that Kaet came to collect Robert to take him out to eat but they did not return. Though a text was sent to say he was alright it soon became apparent that the child had been taken away.

Meanwhile, Peter went to the house of his other two children in Sisaket and disappeared with those two as well.

Now all the children are believed to be with Kaet after they were seen in Pattaya.

Busada said that she went to see Kaet’s mother in Nakorn Sawan and claimed that while they were on their way to Pattaya the mother tipped off her daughter.

Staff at a condo in Pattaya told Busada that Kaet had three children with her. She would let them play alone all day at the swimming pool and there was serious concern that the children were neglected.

CCTV footage caught Kaet, with a cap to try to conceal her identity, leaving with the three children to avoid capture. She was believed to have gone to hole up in another condo at the resort.

Meanwhile Busada said that she believes that her estranged husband had three other children with two other foreign wives in the past.

Police reports against Kaet have been filed in Payao, Sisaket, Nakorn Sawan and Pattaya as the social media hunt for the children now gains momentum.

After possibly going to Vietnam, Peter the missionary is now thought to be in the US.