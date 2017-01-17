American Gets Beaten Playing Hero in Bar Domestic

At 12.30am, on the morning of Jan 17, Pattaya police received reports that a foreign tourist had been attacked and injured in Pratamnak, Pattaya.

The attack took place outside the Sawasdee Beer Bar on Soi 5, Pratumnak, medics treated a sixty-seven-year old American, known only as Bob, for injuries to his head.

Fourty-seven year old bar owner, Nars Moolpraset, told police that the victim was a regular customer who had tried to intervene in a heated argument between a bar waitress and her ex-husband.

The foreigner known only as Bob, tried to prevent the husband attacking the girl provoking the ex-husband to turn on him instead, punching him to the ground and then kicking him before other bar staff and customers intervened. At that point the ex ran away.

Police have issued an arrest warrant and are hunting the unnamed ex-husband.