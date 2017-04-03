Amazing Thailand! Stunning lady boys stars of the show as army recruitment begins

By Online Admin -
451

It is an annual ritual familiar to most young Thai men and of course lady boys too – the tense election procedure for the Thai army.

But while the anxious men await whether they will be chosen or not it is always the lady boys who are stars of the show.

Yesterday at three selection centers in Phayao, Prae and Korat many “type two ladies” turned up that Thai Rath said “were as pretty as the prettiest women!”.

All had high hopes of avoiding selection to the military and none were required to join the bare chested ranks of the more manly potential recruits for the draft!

In Phayao on Sunday a seven day selection procedure was taking place in the gym of a school. Several hundred men will be chosen from nine districts.

Mr Anchada Duayamphan  told reporters: “I’m nervous and excited. I am studying in the first year at uni in Ayuthaya. I am not a 100% woman yet – I have not had the op”.

Mr Rusanan Reuanmoon – in pink next to her slightly less appealing friend – smiled and said in a northern lilt: “I don’t want to be a soldier. I want to be a woman. I’m not 100% yet as I haven’t had my extra bits removed”.

Meanwhile in Prae Thai Rath reported that eight lady boys escaped selection. Some 60 men were set to be chosen from 500 present.

Mr Wisanu Nuanjan from Wangthong sub-district said: “I work in Chiang Mai. I haven’t switched over entirely yet.

“I have been in many beauty contests and I always come in first. I was scared of being a soldier – it is great not to be chosen”.

While in Dan Khun Thot two stunning lady boys called Nong Prae and Nong Khao lightened the tense atmosphere. They are the ones side by side in pink outfit and a Thai girl’s university uniform.

Neither will be serving the kingdom after recruiting officers discovered that “their sex is not the same as when they were born”.

  • amazingthailand

    How do they elect, is it some kind of lottery?

    • FI CH Kabje

      yes red and black numbers

      • Jack La Motta

        Dont forget the zero and double zero the house wins

  • Ken

    Ah, this explains why so many of these cowardly Thai men like to masquerade as women – to avoid the hardship of army life.

  • amazingthailand

    They at least will have one gun

  • Ken Anderson

    Doesn’t bode well for the Thai military does it?
    The vast majority of Thai males being a lazy dishonest waste of space and the remainder are marauding around in frocks.
    These army recruitment officers have an impossible task ahead.

  • Rumple

    OK, before you fat bald beer guzzling farangs start with your homophobic comments against ladyboys lets make it clear that I will personally hold you accountable for your homophobia and if that means fighting then I’m prepared to do that to knock some sense into you because I know how it is to be bullied and I always stand up to bullies.

    • Rumple

      this pom fat feeble angry Ken clown features will be happy to know there will be still a good supply of ladyboys for him in soi 6/1 and boyztown they all won’t be marched off to the Army

  • ken

    If you could take out the enemy on the battle field by hitting him in the head with your shoe, rob him of his wallet, slip a drug in his drink or give him an instant does of the AIDS virus this may work. However, since these deviants only think about themselves and no one else they will not make the ranks of military men even in this wasteland.

    • Jack La Motta

      They would steal the enemies guns, then hide under the bed