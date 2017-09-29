Aluminum train station’s ‘Ceiling’ blows down by the Wind

A thunderstorm blew off some aluminum ceiling boards at Bang Rak Yai station of the purple line electric train system in Nonthaburi on Thursday night.

Following heavy rains and strong winds, some boards were blown off the station’s ceiling at about 8.30pm. Other boards were left hanging loosely and pointing down to the road below. Nobody was injured the passenger took photos and video clips and shared the event on their Facebook walls.