Airport police alert to signs of trouble

Immigration police are keeping an eye on tourists flocking to Thailand during the New Year holidays, as some transnational criminal suspects may disguise themselves among the crowds.

Tougher security measures include the deployment of plainclothes police at key international airports. Unknown to many perhaps, discreet checks on passengers start as early as the arrivals gate.

This year, the number of tourists arriving and departing Thailand is expected to be slightly higher, reaching eight million, compared to 7.9 million in the same period last year, said Immigration Bureau chief Nathathorn Prousoontorn.

Officers have been ordered to strictly monitor travellers since last Friday until Jan 5, which covers both the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“In fact, transnational criminal suspects can secretly enter the country at any time of the year, but we’ve become more serious because of a large number of travellers at the airports,” he said.

Immigration officers are divided into teams to help each other screen suspects, Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn said.

A team of officers wearing jackets with the word "Immigration", will stand at the arrivals gates to monitor travellers who look suspicious. Up to four to five officers will be on duty for each flight around the clock, he said.

They will be the first to observe the arrivals area before passengers proceed to have their passports checked by officers at immigration counters.

However, this team can only conduct a random inspection of these travellers, Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn said, describing their job as primary screeners. Among irregularities the team has been asked to watch is travellers’ belongings.

If some tourists from South Asia have unusually few belongings, it’s possible they may plan to overstay their visas here, and buy clothes once they have settled in, Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn said.

The Immigration Bureau chief gave travellers from South Asia as an example because police have been alerted about criminal suspects from this region.

Other countries which must be kept under watch are those in the Middle East, he said.

The screening, both at the gates and immigration counters, will be supported by plainclothes police.

At Suvarnabhumi airport, the Immigration Bureau has increased the number of police by 250 to make sure they can handle the large number of holiday travellers.

If the random checks find suspects, officers will inspect them more thoroughly, taking a close look at their visas, hotel booking records, cash and tickets for their return flights.

If these documents are unclear, Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn said, they will be detained for further interrogation or may even be sent back to their countries.

The Immigration Bureau has rejected the entry of 1,500 foreign travellers this year, mostly from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The number is a bit higher than 2015’s figures which stood at 1,400.

Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn said his agency is also working with authorities in foreign countries to prevent suspected travellers from boarding planes if they are on blacklists.

“We have to stop criminal suspects at the origin countries. This practice is conducted worldwide, not only at Suvarnabhumi airport,” he said.

Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn said tougher security measures will be imposed with care so as not to cause any impact on the tourism sector. “We have to think about ways to help travellers to avoid wasting their time too,” he added.

