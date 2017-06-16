AirAsia launches cheap direct flights from Bangkok to Maldives

Thai AirAsia is launching daily direct flights between Bangkok and the Maldives in August, and the fare is a fraction of the service offered by Bangkok Airways, who was previously the sole operator of the non-stop route.

Starting from Aug. 11, the daily AirAsia flight to the Maldives will leave Don Mueang at 9:30am. The return flight to Bangkok departs Malé International Airport at 12:30pm.

Thai AirAsia launched a promo fare of THB1,990 one-way, inclusive of taxes and fees, which you can book until June 25. Note that prices vary depends on the dates.

Still, it is big drop compared to a one-way fare of THB13,500 plus tax fare from Bangkok Airways.

The low-cost airline expects the route will be at least 85 percent booked, as Maldives has long been a popular beach destination, according to Bangkok Post

For this route, the airline will use 180-seat Airbus A320 single-aisle jets.

Source: coconuts

  • Three Lions

    Maldives is nice if you like Sun sea and Sand, but if you like a drink or two, you will be confined to your Hotel bar paying extortionate prices, it is a Muslim nation so alcohol is confined to tourist facilities, also there is no nightlife as such apart from in your hotel disco bopping with some 70 year old retirees, and the only music you will hear in the Capital Male is the 5 times a day call to prayer by the muezzin!

    • Guest

      I read they enforce a very strict Shariah law outside the touristic spots
      Ken would love it: It sounds like a pristine waters/sunny medieval Derbyshire

  • ken

    Once again, Air Asia launches another scam as there is no way you will pay only that base price after they essentially force you to pay fees for everything. Hope people know that you have to pay for everything from your seat to the contaminated air you will breathe.