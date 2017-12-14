Home Breaking News Aggressive wild elephants to evacuate further from Kaeng Kracharn national park
Aggressive wild elephants to evacuate further from Kaeng Kracharn national park
National park officials are considering a plan to evacuate 13 aggressive wild elephants to further areas away from a farming community in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province after they came in and destroyed the farms and other property of the villagers.
The plan was raised after farmers at Huay Satyai farming cooperative project complained to authorities again a herd of wild elephants came in the area and destroyed their durian plantations, trucks and other property. They then asked for remedies from authorities for the damages incurred by wild elephants.
However park officials told them that they are not entitled for remedies because they are living outside the Kaeng Kracharn national park. Farmers then asked officials to move these wild elephants further away from the park. Officials considered the proposal an alternative saying this would be considered.
But as an immediate action to relieve the farmers’ trouble, they said they could first evacuate 2 elephants which are known to be most aggressive from the park to a location which is far from the community. The new area is planted with crops that are used to feed elephants and has a pond. They said the evacuate takes two months and needs to get permission from the chief of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. Source: Thai PBS