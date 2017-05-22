British/Thai actress who killed cop “drink driving and incoherent” after fleeing accident at Bangkok pub

Well known British/Thai actress Anna Reese was thrown in the cells at Huay Kwang police station this morning after throwing a celebrity fit at a pub then fleeing the scene of an accident while allegedly drunk.

The 30 year old star had been contrite and apologetic even becoming a nun after she killed Suphanburi cop Napadol Wongbandit, 44, on the motorway in Prawet in 2015, reported Daily News.

She drove her Mercedes-Benz into his parked patrol car but said that she was not drunk at the time.

The matter was settled with money to the family.

Now in the early hours of this morning she is right back in the news again.

Huay Kwang police were called after Miss Reese – also known as Anna Hambawaris – started throwing things in a nightclub in Soi Wattanatham.

She left the pub in her BMW Z4 white sports and hit a Mitsubishi car belonging to another customer in the parking lot.

Staff reported it to the police who arrested her 500 meters away and took her to the station

Police said she was argumentative and incoherent. She tried to talk to the press and refused to calm down so she was put in the cells.

Huay Kwang police said she was tested for alcohol and was over the limit though they would not report by how much.

They said that no one has yet reported damage to their vehicle but that the BWM was damaged on the front right side.

The actress will be charged with drink driving and perhaps more when she is interviewed again after sobering up, said the cops.

