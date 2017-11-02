Activists filed a complaint against the Bangkok Cat Cafe
Animal rights organization Watchdog Thailand yesterday filed a police report against Kitties & Bears, a pet cafe on Siam Square Soi 1, following claims from its former manager that the café let 7-8 dogs die in the span of a month due to diseases at the establishment.
Bangkok police and a veterinarian from Watchdog Thailand inspected the café yesterday and collected blood and saliva samples from the animals for testing, Morning News reported. The visit by police comes just days after a lengthy Facebook post by the café’s former manager, Itsarachai Niyomrad, 20, who publicly accused the establishment of neglecting the animals. Some of the claims include the fact that the owner of the cafe, identified as a Singaporean named Jonathan or Tan, refused to take his animals in for critical veterinary checkups and treatment. He also accused Tan of not quarantining sick animals and allowing the diseases to spread.
In the original Facebook post, Itsarachai specifies that the Tan in question is the same man who operated the Cuddles Cat Cafe in Singapore. That establishment was shuttered and its owner — which Singaporean court records identify as Jonathan Tan Wei-De — was sentenced to two weeks in jail after seven of the 20 cats at the café died. Set in the heart of Bangkok, the Kitties & Bears cafe has a selection of more than 40 dogs, cats, and raccoons for customers to play with. The cafe admitted on Facebook this week that more than one animal had died on its premises. “The news about animals getting sick and dying at our cafe in the past is true,” the Tuesday statement on Facebook reads.
เรื่องมีอยู่ว่า….
เจ้าของขาดความรับผิดชอบต่อสิ่งที่ตนได้กระทำทั้งๆที่มีคนเตือนแล้ว!! เจ้าของอะไรเช็คอินไว้แล้วอ่านเลยครับ
ถามหรอว่าต้องการอะไร?
ในเมื่อทำแล้วความรับผิดชอบไม่มี ก็ต้องเจอแบบนี้ บทเรียนมีแต่ไม่จำปล่อยให้มันเกิดขึ้นซ้ำๆหลายครั้ง
ตอนเค้าเปิดที่สิงคโปร์ แมวตายทั้งหมด 8 ตัวครับมีคลิปและข้อมมูลในโพสต์หน้าเฟชผมครับ ที่นู้นเค้าถูกจับและถูกสั่งปิดกิจการจึงขนแมวทั้งหมดมาไทย ตอนนี้ที่ไทยหมาตาย “ไปแล้ว” ไม่ต่ำกว่า7-8ตัว ใน1เดือน ตายเพราะติดเชื้อโรคกันโรคที่คิดคือพาโว และ ลำใส้อักเสบ ซึ่งถ้าติดแล้วโอกาศที่จะรอดได้นั้นน้อยมากและส่วนใหญตอนนี้ตายไปแล้ว( พนักงานหลายคนเตือนแล้ว สัตวแพทย์ที่ดูแลก็เตือนแล้วไม่ฟัง ว่าให้แยกตัวที่ป่วยออกและพาไปหาหมอ)และแมวที่คลอดคอกแรกก็ตายไปแล้ว1เพราะยังเด็กมากแต่เอาลงมาให้คนเล่น คอกใหม่ก็ตายเพราะพิการ แล้วอีกหลายชีวิตกำลังป่วย
สัตวเลี้ยงน่ารักๆที่ถูกเอามาเป็นเครื่องมืออย่าน่าสงสาร ไม่อยากทำแบบนี้หรอกแต่ทนนั่งรับฟังและรับรู้ไม่ได้อีกต่อไป
เปิดคาเฟ่สัตว์แล้วอ้างว่ารักสัตว์แต่สัตว์ตายขนาดนี้
#สำหรับคนเลี้ยงสัตว์จะรู้ดีว่าอาการนี้คืออะไรและชะตาน้องเป็นยังไงก็
#สำหรับสตาฟใหม่ถ้าไม่รู้จักพี่อย่าปากดีมากไปนะไม่หล่อหรอกต่ำ
พี่จะทำอะไร มีหลักฐานหมด ไม่ทำแบบลอยๆ “อยากทุบพี่หรอระวังนะอย่าคิดว่าพี่จะไม่ป้องกันตัว บ้านพี่ติด สน. “ พี่จะทุบๆๆ ทุบเพราะพวกหนูรับผิดชอบกันไม่ได้ พี่จะบี้หนูให้แหลกละเอียด เหมือนที่พวกหนูดูแลมันไม่ได้เช่นกัน ข้องใจอะไรทักมาคุยนะคะ
“After the problems occurred, we took action. We’ve taken every single pet that was prone to getting sick to the Chulalongkorn University’s Small Animal Hospital. That was how we initially fixed the problem, but I admit that there are the animals that recovered and the ones that died. We did everything we could.” “Every employee helped taking care of the sick animals — They cleaned and sanitized everything. We’d continuously tried to fix the problem. As of now, the animals at the café are fine.” The veterinarian from Watchdog Thailand, Dr. Pattanaran Sadjarom, said the establishment had taken out the sick animals from the cafe and quarantined them elsewhere as of yesterday, but she suspected there are still sick pets at the café based on what she described as abnormal feces in the litter boxes. Source: Coconuts Bangkok