Keeping Kids and us adults active with Taekwondo in Pattaya

With more and more people focusing on the heath and fitness regimes these days, it comes as no surprise that a new Taekwondo franchise is expanding into Pattaya.

Taekwondo was developed during the 1940s and 1950s by various martial artists by incorporating elements of karate and Chinese martial arts and is characterized by its emphasis on head-height kicks, jumping and spinning kicks, and fast kicking techniques.

There are several gyms already in Pattaya that offer coaching and training in the discipline, but we recently came across a franchise that is hitting, literally, all targets.

Their latest venue is located on the second floor of The Chilled shopping centre on Soi Khao Noi.

Master Joe, who runs the franchise is on hand to provide assitance and training from beginner up to advanced level. He welcomes all ages and told us that it’s never too late to start, with his most senior class member at the ripe old age of 72.

He went on to say how good Taekwondo was for the development of our kids, saying that it gives them a sense of discipline which is otherwise difficult to teach.

The newly opened gym is currently offering some fantastic promotional courses like below:

Classes run daily and are multilingual, so don’t worry about not understanding what is going on.