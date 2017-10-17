7-Elevens will close Nationwide on October 26th

It’s not just the bars and clubs, but even 7-Eleven will be closed as a mark of respect to the late King of Thailand on October 26th, which is the day of the official Royal cremation ceremony.

If you live in Thailand, you know that one thing is certain. 7-Eleven never closes. On Oct. 26, that will change.

All 10,000 branches of the ubiquitous convenience store will close on that Thursday afternoon in order to mourn the death of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and observe the royal cremation, CP All announced this afternoon.

7-Eleven, which traditionally remains open 24/7 and never closes under any circumstance, will close their doors at 2:30pm on the 26th and reopen at midnight.

CP All will also shut down its CP Freshmart grocery stores from 3pm of the cremation day. The stores will reopen at 6am on Oct. 27.

To keep up to date on announced closures so far — as well as etiquette during the funeral period — Coconuts has compiled a list that we will continue to update as the funeral approaches.

Source: Coconuts