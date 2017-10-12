65 diplomats form different nationalities descend on Royal cremation site

A huge gathering of officials representing their respective country made their way to the Royal cremation site today, to observe it’s progress.

Bangkok-based envoys from 65 countries paid a visit to the site of the Royal crematorium at Sanam Luang on Wednesday (Oct 11) at the invitation of the Ministry of Culture.

The diplomats observed the construction of the Royal pyre, Royal carriages and decorations related to the Royal cremation with M.R. Chakkarot Chitrapong, former culture permanent secretary, and Mrs Savitree Suwansathit, an advisor of the Culture Ministry, giving briefings to the envoys.

Culture Minister Veera Rotepojanarat said the invitation for the envoys to observe preparations of the Royal cremation for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej was intended to enable them to learn about the Royal ceremonies and tradition regarding the Royal cremation so that they can relate them back to their governments.

The diplomats are from embassies of Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bhutan, Brazil, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Cuba, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece the Vatican, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, South Korea, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Malta, US, Russia, Britain, Singapore, the Philippines, Myanmar, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Sweden, Timor Leste, United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.

Source: PBS