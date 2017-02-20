64 year Dies from Heart Attack after too many Viagras

By Danny Boy -
19
4272
Heart Attack kills foreigner after too many sex pills
A 64-year-old man popped sex drugs and died of a heart attack while romping with an escort who fled leaving him on the bed.
The man – named by police as San Gray – booked into the love hotel on February 9th at 7pm before ordering food to eat in the room.
A woman was seen on CCTV arriving on a moped at 10pm before leaving a ”short time later” while the man was sprawled naked on the bed in Bueng Kan, northern Thailand.
Maids who checked the room at midnight found packets of an aphrodisiac called ”the muscle” and the man’s penis was still erect – despite being dead for more than an hour.
Police said they believed he had suffered a heart attack while having sex with the young girl due to the power of the drug, or that he had eaten a large meal before having ”vigorous activity”.
Police Captain Narong Srimart said the man took an aphrodisiac before having sex and had a heart attack during sex.
He added: ‘’The officials opened the door into the room and the deceased was found lying naked. His penis was still hard and erect. He had been dead about an hour.”
Source: ThaiRath

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    Nothing wrong with way he went out in the end if i’m gonna kick the bucket i hope it’s during a good hump. Those Kamagra oral jels they make me all dizzy i thought once i was having a heart attack once driving to Barn Charng .

    • L-Nino

      Sildenafil is the active ingredient in those gels. Actually can be used to lower blood pressure. But could make you feel… off and give you a headache Not sure why? So be careful.

      • Patamnak Hill Hobo

        Actually they give me a major headache very light headed and all dizzy . Anyways i’ve sworn off them can you suggest something else thats safe i’ve tried all the regular viagra , cialis , oysters , romantic music, tickling feathers etc etc

      • Jack La Motta

        Don’t take Viagra/Sildenafil if you’re taking nitrate drugs for chest pain or heart problems. This mix can cause a sudden and serious drop in blood pressure, making you feel dizzy and faint, and possibly bring on a heart attack or stroke.

        (Be aware that some recreational drugs, such as amyl nitrate or “poppers,” also contain nitrate.)

        Alpha blockers such as Hytrin (terazosin) and Flomax (tamsulosin HCI) combined with Viagra can also result in a drop in blood pressure.

        Make sure you’re healthy enough to have sex before taking Viagra – talk to your doctor about any heart disease or heart rhythm problems, as sex puts extra strain on the heart.
        Common Side Effects of Viagra
        Headache
        Flushing in the face, neck, or chest
        Upset stomach, indigestion
        Abnormal vision
        Nasal congestion
        Back pain
        Muscular pain or tenderness
        Nausea
        Dizziness
        Rash
        Diarrhea
        Serious Side Effects of Viagra
        Change or loss of vision
        Ringing in ears or hearing loss
        Chest pain or irregular heartbeat
        Shortness of breath
        Lightheadedness
        Swelling in the hands, ankles, and feet

        • Rob

          Well thanks Dr Jack, I’ll keep that in mind for future reference.

          • Jack La Motta

            I know you´re a Hard Bloke but no point in taking chances! 😉

        • kim

          Thanks Dr Motta….But Never experienced any of those Side effects….
          only been here 25 year! in the good old days Never had time to think about side effects….

          • Jack La Motta

            You were young and innocent, now you´re just and!

  • Lt.farlang

    at least he got it up in the end…

  • The big 5

    Hard way to go

  • Ken Anderson

    First sign of trouble, rather than assisting this poor man, the ‘young girl’ ran away!
    Dare I say it? I bet San Gray’s money has also gone with her back to some distant farm, and with the help of her hillbilly family has already been squandered.
    These Rice Farmers Daughters leave a trail of destruction where ever they go.

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      You come this idiot conclusion from a one sided halfwit rag report your surmising you don’t have facts just your typical big fat trap as usual worst of all you run off with your big mouth blaming hard inocent Thai farming folks daughters . Would you tell them all this to there face you would be to gutless too.

    • soidog

      Then the Police Captain deciding how he died who needs to pay a coroner.?

  • ken

    These Keystone Cops are now pretending to be medical professionals, they cant even pretend to be Cops. Give that man an autopsy and lets find out the real cause of death as that WG, devious as they are could have slipped something in his drink too.

  • Jack La Motta

    Die Hard

  • Tim Darby

    It’ll take about two weeks to get the coffin lid down.

    • Jack La Motta

      They was gonna Cremate him, but it would take two weeks to put out the fire!