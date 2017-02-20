Heart Attack kills foreigner after too many sex pills

A 64-year-old man popped sex drugs and died of a heart attack while romping with an escort who fled leaving him on the bed.

The man – named by police as San Gray – booked into the love hotel on February 9th at 7pm before ordering food to eat in the room.

A woman was seen on CCTV arriving on a moped at 10pm before leaving a ”short time later” while the man was sprawled naked on the bed in Bueng Kan, northern Thailand.

Maids who checked the room at midnight found packets of an aphrodisiac called ”the muscle” and the man’s penis was still erect – despite being dead for more than an hour.

Police said they believed he had suffered a heart attack while having sex with the young girl due to the power of the drug, or that he had eaten a large meal before having ”vigorous activity”.

Police Captain Narong Srimart said the man took an aphrodisiac before having sex and had a heart attack during sex.

He added: ‘’The officials opened the door into the room and the deceased was found lying naked. His penis was still hard and erect. He had been dead about an hour.”

Source: ThaiRath