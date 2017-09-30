600,000 Baht smash and grab at SCB Bank

A thief operating alone has managed to walk into an SCB bank branch before walking away with a cool 600,000 Baht in cash.

Police in Bang Nam Priew district of Chachoengsao have launched a manhunt for a man who robbed the Siam Commercial Bank’s branch in the district of about 600,000 baht in cash Friday afternoon.

Pol Maj-Gen Thiraphol Chindaluang, commander of Chachoengsao province, said he believes the lone robber who is between 170-180 cm high is still hiding somewhere in Bang Nam Priew district.

He added that he had ordered his men to examine the footage of all CCTV system at and around the robbed bank in Tambon Don Chimplee and suspected escape routes in a bid to try to track the robber.

Moreover, police invite