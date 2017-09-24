5 years closure for 2 bars caught for underage selling

Thai police in Bangkok have raided 2 popular nightspots for underage drinking and have given punishment of closure notices for 5 years.

The bars are located in the East side of the city and have been on the police radar for a while now after they had received several reports regarding laws being broken.

The bans come according to the Thai law, which makes you wonder what happens when some bars in Pattaya get raided and underage drinkers caught, yet they still manage to open the very next evening.

Nearly 100 officers raided pubs early Saturday morning near King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang and found two – Chic Bar and Climax – selling to people under 20. Chic Bar did not have a license to operate.

Fifteen minors were found buying alcohol, and 14 revelers had no ID with them. They were sent to the Lat Krabang Police Station.

Leading the raid was Sahakarn Petchnarin, director of the Juvenile Observation and Protection Department. Sahakarn said the authorities would close the two pubs for five years under a special order by the National Council for Peace and Order, as the ruling junta is known.

The raid came in response to complaints by university students’ parents about nightlife venues selling booze to youths under 20, Sahakarn said.

Source: Khaosod

