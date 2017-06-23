Four workers die in Bangkok sewer this morning, a fifth dies at hospital

A total of five workers have died while servicing a private sewer this morning in Bang Na.

At 10:45am on June 23rd, police were called and told that five workers were in distress inside an underground wastewater treatment system at food processing factory CPF Company on Soi 20 of Bang Na Trat Road, reported The Nation.

By the time that police and emergency services had arrived, the men were already unconscious.

Though rescue workers performed CPR and made other attempts to resuscitate the men, four sadly passed away at the scene and the fifth was brought to the hospital, where he later died, reported Thai PBS

Police are not yet sure what caused the deaths but believe the men suffocated while cleaning the system’s tank.

Witness statements have been taken and police will now be looking into the incident in detail to determine whether any wrong doing took place leading to the death’s of the five men.

Source: coconuts