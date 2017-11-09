5 passengers die, driver survives in another fatal minibus smash

Yet another minibus has been involved in a fatal road accident just outside of Bangkok, killing 4 Japanese tourists and a Thai female tour guide.

Four Japanese tourists and a Thai female guide were killed when a passenger van in which they were travelled crashed into the rear of a 10-wheel truck on Pathum-Bang Pahan road in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Police said that the van driver, 52-year old Charun Aksornsri, survived the fatal accident with serious injuries and burns after he was pulled out of the vehicle by rescue workers.

The accident happened at about 4pm.

The identities of the four Japanese tourists, two males and two females, were not known, but the Thai guide was identified as Ms Piyatip Kruangtai.

Veerachai Ruangsri, 22, the truck driver, told the police that while he was slowing down the truck in order to turn into an earth pit, he heard a deafening noise at the rear of the vehicle.

He said he disembarked to investigate and found the van crashed into the rear of his truck.

Source: PBS