5 drug couriers dead after border gunfight

Thai paramilitary rangers from the Pha Muang task force on Sunday morning killed five drugs couriers and seized 1.9 million “yaba” methamphetamine pills in a forest about 700 metres from the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang district.

The 15-minute pre-dawn gunfight followed a tip-off to the Pha Muang task force that a large batch of narcotics would be smuggled into Thailand via Ban Chalor 9 area.