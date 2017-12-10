5 drug couriers dead after border gunfight

Thai paramilitary rangers from the Pha Muang task force on Sunday morning killed five drugs couriers and seized 1.9 million “yaba” methamphetamine pills in a forest about 700 metres from the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang district.

The 15-minute pre-dawn gunfight followed a tip-off to the Pha Muang task force that a large batch of narcotics would be smuggled into Thailand via Ban Chalor 9 area.

The rangers staked out the area starting December 7 and at 5.30am on December 10 spotted a group of 20 to 30 men carrying backpacks and travelling on foot.

The rangers reportedly told them to stop for a search but they instead opened fire, resulting in the brief gun battle.

The rangers found five dead bodies and 19 makeshift backpacks made of fertiliser sacks, each containing 100,000 “yaba” pills.

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    It’s getting the Dodge city in the wild west out there hope they realize this isn’t the gun fight at the O.K Corral .

    • Tony Akhurst

      No just High noon.

  • JACK

    A large percentage of those pills will still end up on the streets! and anyway, for every shipment seized one or more will get through, hopeless war on drugs!