430kg of marijuana found near banks of Mekong

Troops and police seized 430 kilograms of marijuana found abandoned by a road near the banks of the Mekong in Bueng Khong Long in Bueng Kan province in the far Northeast late on Friday night.

Lt Wirat Lapthaisong, chief of a special task force with the Northeast border drug suppression centre, was alerted by an informant that a pile of bags had been spotted on a road in Moo 9 village in Tambon Dongbung in Bueng Khong Long at 11pm.