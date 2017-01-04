More than 4,200 vehicles seized from drunks

By Albert Jack -
2
32
Bangkok-bound traffic flows well on the Mitrapharp Highway in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

Authorities seized 4,208 vehicles from drunk drivers and charged 59,057 people with drunken driving over the past six days of the New Year holiday.

About 70% of the vehicles were motorcycles and 65% of the drivers charged were bike riders.

Read – Cops pounce on drunks, nab vehicles

From Dec 29 to Jan 3,  2,965 motorcycles and 1,243 vehicles of other types were seized. Charges were laid against 38,168 motorcyclists and 20,889 drivers of private and public vehicles, National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) spokeswoman Sirichan Ngathong said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday alone, NCPO seized 132 vehicles and 562 driving licences and took legal action against 3,924 drunk drivers.

Despite the extensive road safety campaign, some drivers remained reckless and drove while they were in no condition to do so, Col Sirichan said.

-The Bangkok Post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Yoshi

    18,654,153 left to seize and the roads will be safe.

  • Ken Jr

    Despite the extensive road safety campaign, some drivers remained reckless and drove while they were in no condition to do so,
    5555555 This people should never get behind anything with an Engine or Wheels attached to it , for that matter not even safe Walking around with out bumping into each other……Safety here was never and will never be a priority .specially with the Law Allowing people to Drive with Bald Tires after stopping the Vehicle for Inspection ….Safety is not on the top of the Food Chain here in this Nonsense SUB country.