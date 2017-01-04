More than 4,200 vehicles seized from drunks

Authorities seized 4,208 vehicles from drunk drivers and charged 59,057 people with drunken driving over the past six days of the New Year holiday.

About 70% of the vehicles were motorcycles and 65% of the drivers charged were bike riders.

From Dec 29 to Jan 3, 2,965 motorcycles and 1,243 vehicles of other types were seized. Charges were laid against 38,168 motorcyclists and 20,889 drivers of private and public vehicles, National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) spokeswoman Sirichan Ngathong said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday alone, NCPO seized 132 vehicles and 562 driving licences and took legal action against 3,924 drunk drivers.

Despite the extensive road safety campaign, some drivers remained reckless and drove while they were in no condition to do so, Col Sirichan said.

-The Bangkok Post