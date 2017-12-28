40 killed, 30 injured in Afghanistan blast

At least 40 people were killed and 30 wounded in a bomb attack on the Afghan Voice news agency in the capital, Kabul, on Thursday, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

It occurred during a morning panel discussion on the 38th anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Sunni-majority Afghanistan at the Tabian Social and Cultural Center, a Shia group, with many of those attending being students, witnesses were quoted as saying. A journalist at the news agency said there appeared to have been more than one explosion during the attack, according to the report.

The Associated Press quoted an Interior Ministry spokesman as saying an unknown number of suicide attackers set off an explosion outside the center before storming it. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest in a series of attacks on Afghan media groups but the Taliban issued a statement denying any involvement. Source: Bangkok Post