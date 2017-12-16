4.4 Million Baht for Toon Bodyslam’s running shoes

The bidding on Toon Bodyslam’s running shoes came to an end this morning. The four pairs of his red shoes were sold to the highest bidders, generating a total of THB4.4 million for his charity.

The shoes were actually worn by Toon during his historic charity run and sold for THB1.45 million, THB1.23 million, THB999,999 and THB717,000 respectively.

Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai aims to be the first Thai to run from the the southernmost to the northernmost point of Thailand to raise money for public hospitals. Despite having to take days off because of ankle injury, the rock star is sticking to the deadline of reaching his finish line in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sot district on Christmas day.

He originally aimed to raise THB700 million, but so far, the rock star’s donation has surpassed THB834 million.