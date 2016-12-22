3BB goes up in flames

Much of Pattaya disconnected from the world-wide-web this morning after a serious fire broke out at the 3BB internet center at Soi Khao Noi, Sukhumvit.

Three fire appliances attended the blaze at 7.30am and fire-fighters took thirty minutes to bring the situation under control.

Technicians immediately began back-up procedures and were able to start reconnecting the internet services from mid-morning.

Fire-chiefs suspect an electrical short circuit is responsible for the fire and work will be done to upgrade and replace equipment in an attempt to prevent it from happening again.

Report shared by BangkokJack News Team