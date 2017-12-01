31 Year old tourist killed in Bangkok by Thai driver

A woman working in the New York office of UK newspaper Daily Mail died on a Thanksgiving trip to Thailand.

Manuela Ruiz, 31, was walking with her friend in Bangkok on Nov. 25 when she was hit by a sober 24-year-old female driver while crossing the street. She died instantly and the driver was arrested.

Ruiz was a senior creative director at for DailyMail.com and was of Colombian descent. The Daily Mail reported that her family are devout Christians who forgave the driver, identified by the newspaper as Rangsit University student Ying Treenapongnukul, immediately and will not press charges.

Ruiz reportedly arrived in Thailand on Nov. 22, with a female friend, for a week-long Thanksgiving vacation. She was scheduled to fly back to the U.S. yesterday.

Ruiz’s sister, Daniela Ruiz, 28, told the press, “‘We didn’t want to press charges because we know that it’s an accident. There was no alcohol involved, she’s just 24 and a student. But by local law, she’s going to jail. She was very sad. She went to the police station, met my aunt and she asked for the forgiveness of the family. We spoke with her on the phone and we said, ‘We know it was an accident and we forgive you.’ It’s a tragedy for all of us, including her.”

Ruiz is remembered as having crazy personal style and a chest tattoo that read “mi vida loca,” or “my crazy life.” An avid traveler, she was excited to visit Thailand after travels through Europe and Central America. It was her first trip to Asia.

Her aunt and brother-in-law flew to Thailand to collect her remains after a cremation was held in Bangkok. Her ashes will be returned to Colombia, where a funeral service will be held next week.

Her friends and family in New York are also planning a memorial in that city.

It is not yet known what the driver will be charged with, but the most likely charge would be recklessness causing death, which can be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of THB20,000, but in cases of accidents and first offenses, the punishment can often be negotiated.

Source: Coconuts

