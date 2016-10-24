30 Million Baht a Month Loan Sharks Raided

On October 23, 2016, Banglamung police received reports of a feared loan-shark gang operating from a house at 3/26 M2 Takiantia Banglamung, Pattaya. Senior Assistant District Chief Officer Adirek Maimongkol put together a raid team with the intention of finding out what was going on in the area.

The single-story house, called ‘Baan Wacharaphol’ is a ‘secure’ facility and the information received suggested there were many armed and violent men associated with the property.

Officers spent five hours making a plan and then surrounded the house before establishing positions for a back up team.

Soon afterwards thirty-seven year old Mr Singha Sattayatham, thought to be the owner of the house, appeared with five other young men. They were taken by surprise and quickly over-powered.

Inside the house officers discovered contracts and clients lists from 45 districts around the province and paperwork indicating cash transactions of around 30 million baht per month. There were 13 grams of marijuana, 15 valuable and famous amulets, gold, gemstones and cellphones thought to be worth around 2 million baht and a black Volkswagen motor car.

All items were seized and bagged as evidence.

A police spokesman later said that the gang originated in Pathumthani and Ayutthaya and have expanded their business to Chonburi Province where they have been using threats and violence to exercise power over their ‘customers.’

It was noted that many of the gang display images of themselves on social media holding guns and making threats apparently without any concern for the law. All of them have long criminal records and have been taken to Banglamung police station for further questioning.

The raid officers are applying Section 44 allowing them to tackle all influential and powerful criminals whose actions aim to destroy the social and economic structure of Thailand.

Report by Pattaya One News Team