30 bus stop shelters to be built in Pattaya

Thirty new bus stop shelters will be built in Pattaya City under a plan to improve traffic and transportation facilities for local people and tourists.

Bus stops currently consist of a sign and painted markings on the kerb and the road surface.

The main City Council on Tuesday approved a 1.4-million-baht budget for the construction of 30 passenger shelters.

Pol Maj Gen Pundit Khunnachak, deputy mayor of the city municipality, said the new shelters would be built at locations across Pattaya, particularly along Pattaya Sai 1 and Sai 2 roads and adjacent streets.

He said the work was in line with the National Council for Peace and Order’s policy to better regulate traffic and transport for the benefit of local commuters and tourists.

Other work being done to improve the resort city included a new pier for tourist boats and legal action against people encroaching on public land.

Source: Bangkok Post