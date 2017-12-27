2,500 Police officers to help with traffic in Korat

More than 2,500 police officers will be sent to help with road traffic safety along Mittraphap Road in Nakhon Ratchasima, commonly known as Korat, during the upcoming New Year holidays as the highway is expected to be choked with over 300,000 vehicles a day.

Also Tuesday, national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda said helicopters will keep an eye on roads in traffic congestion-prone areas from Dec 30-31. He and other officials will be present on the helicopter inspections, Pol Gen Chakthip said. Damrongsak Kittipraphat, chief of Provincial Police Region 3 which oversees the northeastern region, said all officers attached to the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police will assist motorists along the major northeastern highway. Along Mittraphap Road, road users will likely face severe traffic congestion in more than six areas. The locations include a road heading to a mountain in tambon Klang Dong of Pak Chong district and tambon Klong Phai of Sikhiu district, and both sections of the road in Nakhon Ratchasima. To alleviate congestion, six special lanes must be established during the festive season. Source: Bangkok Post