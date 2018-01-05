23 year old Brit fighting for life after mysteriously falling from 4th floor in Pattaya

On January 4th, police and emergency services were called to Diana-Estate Condominium in Pattaya after reports that a foreign man had “fallen”

Arriving at the scene, police found the 23 year old British victim, however, his name was withheld for the time being.

He was found in a critical condition and was rushed  to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

After dealing with money and insurance issues, surgury was booked for 6:30am on Friday January 5th in which doctors will attempt to save the victim’s arm.

The man is still said to be in a critical condition and  it is touch and go whether he will be able to pull  through.

Circumstances of the “fall” are said to be suspicious,  to say the leats, and police are currently gathering evidence and putting together an investigation at the time of writing  this piece.

Any further information will be updated as soon as possible.

  • ken

    Poor bloke, I feel for you and know that a dishonest RFD is involved. He did not fall, he was pushed and I trust that the usual crew of undignified and immature posters who hover over P1 will refrain from their usual heartless comments while this poor man is recovering from these brutal injuries.

  • Jamie

    You complete bunch on idiots, let’s just clarify a few things,
    1) this was over 2 weeks agon so I think you need improve your reporting – this guy has already flown back home.
    2) There was no investigation as it was not suspicious.
    3) He is not in critical condition – all he suffered was a broken arm he was in hospital for 24 hours and then released.

    Is there seriously nothing better to report on?

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      We understand you want to defend and try to clean up the image of these lawless unruly disrespectful drunkard Brits .

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    So far we are only a mere five days into the new year and the disrespect and lawless drunkard Brits have already hit the head lines and now this drunkard halfwit decides to get all sozzled up and make the infamous English swan dive last year we had countless law breaking Brits at it everyday and now it all starts again . When will the authorities will show who is in charge of Thailand because the English are out of control and running lawless .