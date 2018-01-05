23 year old Brit fighting for life after mysteriously falling from 4th floor in Pattaya

On January 4th, police and emergency services were called to Diana-Estate Condominium in Pattaya after reports that a foreign man had “fallen”

Arriving at the scene, police found the 23 year old British victim, however, his name was withheld for the time being.

He was found in a critical condition and was rushed to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

After dealing with money and insurance issues, surgury was booked for 6:30am on Friday January 5th in which doctors will attempt to save the victim’s arm.

The man is still said to be in a critical condition and it is touch and go whether he will be able to pull through.

Circumstances of the “fall” are said to be suspicious, to say the leats, and police are currently gathering evidence and putting together an investigation at the time of writing this piece.

Any further information will be updated as soon as possible.