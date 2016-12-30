Boat Sinks in North Pattaya with 23 Indian Tourists Saved

A passenger boat carrying 23 Indian tourists has sunk around 2 kilometers off the coast of North Pattaya. Luckily 2 speedboats were on hand to provide rescue to the tourists. The passengers were safely ferried back to dry land near the Dusit Hotel.

The boast sank near the small paradise Island of Koh Jun after it had developed a small leak. Water soon rushed in and it didn’t take very long at all until the boat had completely submerged.

No one was seriously injured in the accident, although many of the tourists had suffered some small cuts and bruises. Back on dry land, most were recovering well, although many were still in a state of shock.

After hearing news of the incident, the powers that be were quick to forbid any further travel by boat or speedboat until further notice.

High winds and heavy seas had hit the area, and only when things had calmed down, would transport resume back to normal.

Source: Thai News Agency