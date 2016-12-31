2016 a year of squeezing the media by government

This year was one of “government interference and the media’s depression”, according to the Thai Journalists Association (TJA).

In its report released yesterday, the TJA said the media situation in Thailand continued to be obscure. Among the constraints was the special power afforded by Section 44 of the interim charter and the orders reserved by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), as well as the prime minister’s negative attitude towards the media.

The government is trying to interfere and control the media in many ways under the guise of “media reform”.

The National Reform Steering Assembly’s (NRSA) media reform steering committee recently deliberated a bill on rights protection, ethics and professional standards in the media.

The TJA joins the National Press Council, the News Broadcasting Council of Thailand, the Thai Journalists Association, the Online News Providers Association and the Thailand Cable TV Association in opposing the draft.

The organisations say the draft would invite intervention from politicians or government officials through the national media council whose members include permanent secretaries of four ministries as well as four representatives selected by the government.

The organisations say the government should respect the constitutional right to press freedom and honest expression of opinion that adheres to ethical and professional standards.

The TJA advocates the principle of self-regulation in the media, and doubted the media council would be able to uphold this. A requirement is also being considered for a media outlet to register as a member of the national media council before it can operate.

The association added that Section 44 of the interim charter was invoked when the NCPO chief ordered a five-year grace period before the military and government agencies return radio frequencies they supervise to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission for re-allocation. This means five years of broadcast media coming under the state’s power.

