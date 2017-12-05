2 tourists killed and 1 injured in Chiang Mai

A “red car” – a modified pick-up truck for public transport also known as a Songthaew – rolled down a steep slope on the second floor of parking lot in Chiang Mai province, then fell five metres, killing two Thai tourists and seriously wounding a third on Tuesday.

Pol Lieutenant Patchara Tahta, of the Phuping Rajaniwet precinct, said the deceased tourists from Phang Nga were Kanokporn Tongtiram and Doungchan Pongdech, both 60. Their friend, La-eard Charoenrat, 74, was seriously wounded and was rushed to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital.