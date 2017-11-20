2 nightclubs shut down for 5 years

Two nightclubs in Samut Prakan province were closed for five years at the order of the provincial governor after they were found to have violated the laws for allowing underaged patrons and drugs usage in the premises.

The two night entertainment venues were raided Saturday night by officials from the Local Administration Department, the Office of Narcotics Control Board and Ministry of Public Health.

The first venue raided is located in Muang district where the authorities found 20 patrons under 20 with four of them under 17, eight without ID cards and 22 were tested positive for drugs use.

Several crystal ice and ketamine pills were found on the floor and hidden in toilets.

The venue has an operating license, but the operator face charges of allowing underaged patrons into the premise, selling alcohol to underaged youths and allowing drugs use in the premise.

In a separate raid in Bang Phli district, the authorities found the operator did not have an operating license. 25 underaged youth and narcotics drugs were found in the premise.

The operator was charged with operating an entertainment venue without a license, allowing underaged patrons and illicit drugs to be used in the premise and selling alcohol to underaged youth.

Source: PBS