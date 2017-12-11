2 American’s released from Thai jail

By Online Admin -
7
1904

2 American’s released from Thai jail

Two American men who were arrested in Thailand for posting naked photos to Instagram have reportedly been released from jail and are heading home to San Diego.

Joseph Dasilva, 38, and Travis Dasilva, 36, were arrested at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport last month after images posted to their ‘Travelling Butts’ Instagram account showed them dropping their trousers at various religious sites around Thailand.

The photos, one of which showed the men with their trousers down at Wat Arun temple, went viral and quickly caught the attention of the Thai authorities who arrested the married couple as they tried to depart Thailand on November 28.

It had been reported the couple faced up to seven years in jail for breaching Thailand’s strict Computer Crimes Act.

However, on Friday the San Diego Gay and Lesbian News reported that a Thai court dismissed the charges against the men, who had been held in jail since their arrest.

“They wanted me to thank everyone for their thoughts prayers and concerns,” said Robert Rodriguez, a friend of the couple.

“They send all their love to their friends that have supported them,” he added.

With their return to the United States imminent, the pair wasted no time in resurrecting their Travelling Butts Instagram account, which saw the following picture posted on Friday:

The account also still includes all the photos that landed the men in trouble in the first place.

Last week, it was reported that the men had paid a fine of Bt5,000 each following their arrest.

Commenting at the time of their arrest, Thai government officials said: “This is a reminder that everyone should have respect for Thai religion and culture.”

Source: Nation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ken

    These two deviants are quite fortunate that they got off so lightly but we don’t need them here as there is an over-abundance of deviants and [email protected] in this wasteland so good riddance.

  • Ken Anderson

    All the release of these two disgusting faggots proves is that either they have paid a significant sum of cash to some corrupt official, or have bent over for some deviant official.
    Let’s hope they are now blacklisted from wasteland.

    • Robins

      Let’s hope the human garbage didn’t get off with only 5000 Baht fines.

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    I’m guessing the traveling Butt Boys will never forget there dropped pants antics in Thailand for along time .

  • JACK

    I am in favour of free speech, but showing your naked butt is hardly representaive of that and doing so in a religious area ,Temple, or monumnent is as the Thai authorities described deeply disrespectful of Thai religion and culture and they deserved to be banged up and get their Dirty American butts kicked out of Thailand never to return!

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      Why don’t you tell the complete truth your in favour of free speech and free boy naked butts as you put into practice on your boyztown town night out escapades .

  • Sly

    A few years in a Thai prison would have done these prima donnas a world of good.