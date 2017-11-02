1More’ headphones new brand step into Thai market
Consumer electronics company 1More has entered the Thai market with a range of premium audio products – eight in-ear monitors and two over-ear headphones.
The firm said in a press release on Wednesday that it has sold 50 million headphones around the world in recent years and 1More Thailand aims to replicate that success here. The products, with prices ranging from Bt350 to Bt6,300, including both wired and wireless devices, are available at Speed Computer Pantip Pratunam in Bangkok.
The company designs and manufactures all of its own components “from the ground up”, not relying on third-party sources or middlemen, which would boost prices. “For this reason, 1More can provide high-performance sound at extraordinary prices while producing a product that is as much form as it is a function,” the firm said. “With award-winning products like the Quad Driver and Triple Driver in-ear headphones, 1More has succeeded in making reference-quality audio products available to everyone.” Source: Nation