Thai PM attends the International fleet show in Pattaya

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha went on board HTMS Thalang on Monday morning (Nov 20) to review an international fleet in Pattaya Bay in Chon Buri province.

The International Fleet Review 2017, organised by the Royal Thai Navy, was opened on Sunday, Nov 19, in a ceremony chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon. The event is intended to mark the 50th founding anniversary of Asean.

A total of 40 ships from various countries including Australia, the United States, Russia, South Korea, China, Japan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand and other Asean members took part in the event.

Gen Prayut went up the rooftop of HTMS Thalang, the main ship in the review. After an 18-gun salute was fired from HTMS Pin Klao, HTMS Thalang moved past two rows of 18 ships each for the prime minister to make an inspection.

The entire review lasted about two hours.

This is the first time for Thailand to host this important gathering of ships from the navies of many countries, demonstrating a good cooperation between the Thai navy and the navies of other Asean members and friendly countries.

Source: PBS