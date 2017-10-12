Official Thank You statement released by King of Thailand

An official letter written by the King of Thailand has been released thanking the hundreds of thousands who have paid their respects to his late father, over the past year.

His thanks also went to volunteers who have contributed to the Royal Funeral of the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

“Thank you deeply for turning up to pay respects to the late King in front of his body … and for volunteering services to facilitate the Royal Funeral,” the current monarch said yesterday.

He added that his father would be delighted if he could see the devotion and unity Thai people had shown for the occasion.

“Thank you sincerely from the bottom of my heart,” said the King, who is the only son of King Bhumibol, who passed away on October 13 last year.

During the past 12 months, more than 12 million people have prostrated themselves before the beloved late King’s body inside the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall to pay their respects.

The grand Royal Cremation ceremonies for the late King will run from October 25 to October 29.

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema will attend the Royal Cremation in Bangkok on October 26, a spokesman for the Royal Palace of Bhutan announced yesterday.

They will visit Thailand from October 25 to 27, the spokesman said.

The Royal families of Thailand and Bhutan are close. The Bhutanese King and Queen visited Bangkok on October 16 last year to pay respects to the late King, who passed away on October 13.

Meanwhile, South Korea will send a special delegation to the funeral, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said on Tuesday. Headed by Vice National Assembly Speaker Park Joo-sun, the delegation will visit for five days and attend the funeral services to be held starting October 26, Yonhap news agency reported.

Park is a member of the liberal opposition People’s Party. The delegation will also include Representative Kang Byun-won of the ruling Democratic Party, Representative Baek Seung-joo of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and Representative Ji Sang-wuk of the splinter Bareun Party, according to the presidential Blue House statement.

On Monday, Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, the eldest daughter of the late Thai King, posted on Instagram pictures of marigolds. The pictures were accompanied the caption #homeisfullofmarigolds and #growmarigoldsinhonourofourdad.