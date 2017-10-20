15ft long python found hiding in garden hedge in Pattaya

This was the moment a 15ft-long python was hiding in a garden hedge in Pattaya.

Krisana Ratanavichai, 24, chased away the reptile after she saw it in the road but it darted into the bush in in Soi Phra Tamnak, Nong Prue, on October 14.

Rescuers arrived and spent 30 minuted carefully yanking the killer snake from its hiding place.

Relieved Krisana, who runs a restaurant, joked: ‘’He is a lucky snake. If I wasn’t afraid of them we might have caught it and put it on the menu.’’

Rescue worker Tanthong Lekcharoenchai from the Sawang Boribun foundation checked the python over before releasing it back into the wild.

He said: ‘’Snakes this size are very rare in the city. They’re mostly in rural areas and small villages. This was about four or five metres.

‘’They sometimes come out of the forest if there has been lots of rain and they want somewhere dry The snake has been taken and put back into the jungle.’’