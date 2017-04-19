159 persons prosecuted for violating Alcohol Control Act during Songkran festival: DDC

A total of 159 persons have been prosecuted for violating the Alcohol Control Act during Songkran festival.

Department of Disease Control (DDC) chief Jetsada Chokdamrongsuk said the agency had given notice at 3,264 spots on the Alcohol Control Act during 11-17 April 2017, and have prosecuted 159 persons who allegedly violated it.

Of that total, 60 persons were found selling alcohol beyond the allowed period of time, 42 others found selling alcohol in illegal locations, 19 others found advertising alcohol, 16 others found selling alcohol without official permits, 14 others found drinking alcohol in prohibited areas and three found selling alcohol with improper price discounts.

Source: NNT