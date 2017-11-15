14 Billion Baht in damages, but King Power rejects corruption

THAILAND’S DUTY-FREE shop operator King Power has issued a statement dismissing allegations of corruption relating to its contract with state-owned Airports of Thailand following the criminal court’s acceptance of the case for trial on Monday.

The statement, published by the UK-based The Guardian newspaper, said: “The allegations in question have yet to be accepted by the court and are categorically denied. King Power has always followed and been absolutely committed to the highest standards in proper and ethical business practice. We are proud of our company’s good name and honest reputation and will fight rigorously any attempts to discredit them.”