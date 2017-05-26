13 Students injured after tyre explodes causing pickup to overturn

13 students aged 13 to 17 were injured – two seriously – after a tire exploded as a pick-up taking them home entered a bend on the Tak to Mae Sot road yesterday evening.

The vehicle driver, 48 year old Prasert Jan-in said that he lost control of the vehicle after he heard what sounded like a bursting tyre. He tried to keep a hold of the vehicle but unfortunately, the vehicle overturned in the middle of the bend.

Prasert said he did the run from downtown Tak schools back to area villages every day, and had been doing so for as long as he could remember, but had never had any problems before.

He told reporters that he would always drive carefully and responsibly as he had a duty to protect the children riding in his vehicle.

All the victims of the accident were taken to Somdej Prajao Taksin Hospital where they were treated for their injuries. Luckily, most of the students only had minor injuries to deal with, but unfortunately 2 students were left with much more serious injuries.

Latest reports suggest that all 13 students and driver will make a full recovery in the near future.

The accident happened in the Mae Thor sub-district between kilometer markers 79 and 80.

Mae Thor police have begun an investigation.

Source: Daily News