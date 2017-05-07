13 days until launch

Only 13 more days until Sisaran Development launch Mirage, their newest project located in Bang Saray.

Mirage will be a beachside, luxury boutique condominium located in the the beautiful Bang Saray, right next to the beach.

Unlike other projects which have too many rooms to choose from, Mirage feels a lot more exclusive with only 65 contemporary units available for purchase.

Add to that the premium building amenities that Mirage has to offer, the project really does exemplify the very best of beachside living.

Judging by the success of previous developments such as Seasaran and SeaZen condominiums, Sisaran developments are proud to introduce you to the area’s newest, most stunning boutique development.

You can register you interest by emailing info@sisaran.com today before the units simply disappear.