129m people passed through Thailand’s six main Immigration 

The six airports operated by the AOT are Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Mae Fah Luang in Chiang Rai. According to Mr. Nitinai, in fiscal 2017, the AoT provided services for a total of 823,574 flights, an increase of 6%, or an average of 2,250 flights per day. Of the total, 415,338 were international flights (3.13% increase) and 408,236 domestic flights (9.10% increase).

A total of 1.57 million tonnes of goods and parcel post were delivered through the six airports. The numbers of international flights at all six airports went up, except Hat Yai airport. The numbers of domestic flight surged at all six airports, except at Don Mueang, which slightly decreased because low-cost airlines reduced domestic flights and opted for international routes. The first five highest numbers of foreign passengers traveling through the six airports were from China, South Korea, Japan, India, and Malaysia.